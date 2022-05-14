Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as new UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the new President of the UAE. The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince as the new leader of the UAE. He has become the third President of the UAE.



According to local media reports, the Supreme Council meeting was attended by the heads of all seven emirates namely Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

A statement from Dubai Media Office read, “Mohammed bin Rashid: The Federal Supreme Council today elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the President of the State. Mohammed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us, the founder of the centenary of our country and the protector of the fever of our union. We congratulate him and pledge allegiance to him and our people pledge allegiance to him..and the whole country is led to him to take it on the paths of glory, glory and dominion, God willing.”

محمد بن راشد:انتخب المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد اليوم أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيساً للدولة.

محمد بن زايد هو ظل زايد وامتداده فينا ومؤسس مئوية دولتنا وحامي حمى اتحادنا. نبارك له ونبايعه ويبايعه شعبنا..وتنقاد له البلاد كلها ليأخذها في دروب العز والمجد والسؤدد بإذن الله — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed’s appointment as the new UAE President came a day after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday at the age of 73.

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on becoming the kingdom’s third ruler.