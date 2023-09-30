Outrage in India after Indian High Commissioner forced to leave Glasgow Gurudwara by Khalistani supporters

Indians have erupted in outrage after the country’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was forced to leave a gurudwara in Glasgow by pro-Khalistan supporters. The video of Doraiswami being forced to leave the gurudwara has gone viral on social media. The Indian government is believed to have registered its protest with the British government.

In the video, a few pro-Khalistan supporters could be seen slamming the organisers of the gurudwara for inviting the Indian high commissioner saying that the Indian government was responsible for the killing of Sikh leaders including Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Fearing that things could go out of hand, the Indian diplomat soon made a hasty exit with his wife and got inside his car to leave the premises.

The Indian government, according to ANI, said, “Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument.”

As expected, the development caused outrage on social media with pro-BJP Twitter users tagging British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and urging him to act against Khalistan sypathisers.

One user, Major Surendra Poonia, wrote, “- @RishiSunak Sir, this is serious!Khalistani terrorists forcibly stopped Indian High Commissioner to UK Sh @VDoraiswami from visiting Gurudwara in Glasgow. Sikh Gurudwara Committee who was welcoming Mr Soraswami also threatened by Khalistanis.”

User Aditya Raj Kaul wrote, “Khalistani radical goons forcibly stop Indian High Commissioner to UK @VDoraiswami from visiting Sikh Gurudwara in Glasgow, UK. Sikh Gurudwara Committee was welcoming Indian High Commissioner but radical Khalistani threatened them as well. UK @metpoliceuk should act.”

User Megh Updates tweeted, “K-terrorists block entry of Indian ambassador to UK inside Glasgow gurudwara – Gurdwara Comittee invites the Indian High Commissioner. K’s learn about it and reach the glasgow gurdwara and blocked his entry. Insulted the Comittee members. They even tried to open the car door of the Indian High Commissioner but It was locked and his car immediately left the car park. @RishiSunak needs to wake up before its too late like his canadian counterpart.”

The video was shared by Sikh Youth UK on its Instagram channel. Sharing the video, it wrote, “EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF INDIAN AMBASSADOR REMOVED FROM GURDWARA IN UK TODAY. The Indian ambassador to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami was refused entry to Glasgow Gurdwara Albert Dr today. There is an ongoing ban on Indian officials coming to their Gurdwara in their official capacity. Sikh naujwan confronted him and removed him from the Gurdwara premises.”