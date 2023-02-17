Mississippi mass shootings: 6 killed as gunman arrested by police

Police in Mississippi say that at least six people have been killed in a series of mass shootings. The police have taken the guman into custody but the identity of the suspect is not yet known.



Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wrote, “I’ve been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County. The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known.

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”

According to CNN, the shootings took place within the Arkabutla community outside a store. According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, one shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road where a man was killed.

Another person, a woman, was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it’s unclear if he was shot.

The police discovered four more dead bodies after they took the gunman into custody.