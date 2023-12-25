Israeli terrorists kill 70 more innocent Palestinians by bombing Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza

Israeli terrorists have killed at least 70 innocent Palestinians by bombing the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the centre of the Gaza strip. The Palestinian health ministry says that the death toll could be significantly higher since a large number of people lived in the camp.



Israeli war planes targeted three building, where Palestinian refugees had taken shelter to escape the widespread war crimes committed by Israeli terrorists across Gaza.

According to local journalists, Israeli terrorists carried out more than 50 air strikes on the refugee camp targeting innocent civilians. Israeli terrorists have already killed more than 25,000 civilians including more than 12,000 babies.

The UN Security Council has repeatedly tried to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire but the Joe Biden-led America has vetoed the proposal. The UK, currently governed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has abstained in the voting, giving its tacit support to Israel to carry out more war crimes.

BREAKING: ISRAELI WARPLANES CARRIED OUT OVER 50 STRIKES AT AL-NUSEIRAT AL-BUREIJ AND AL-MAGHAZI REFUGEE CAMP IN GAZA pic.twitter.com/IA2vXxyXAD — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) December 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Pope Francis appealed for peace in the Middle East as he presided over a Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Earlier, the Pope had termed Israeli action in Gaza and Wrst Bank ‘terrorism.’