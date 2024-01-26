International Court of Justice upholds South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel

The International Court of Justice on Friday upheld South Africa’s case of genocide in Gaza by Israel. ICJ President Judge Joan Donoghue said that Israel must desist from killing, injuring, destroying life and preventing births in relation to Palestinians. She said that these acts fell within the scope of the Genocide Convention

Voting overwhelming in favour of South Africa, the ICJ also told Israel to report to it within one month. The UN court demanded Israel, among others, to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

Judge Joan Donoghue had earlier said that some of the rights sought by South Africa on behalf of the Palestinians were “plausible”.

She also read out statements made by Israeli officials as she noted that on 9 October, the defence minister had ordered a complete siege of Gaza.

Yoav Gallant had said that he released all restrictions on fighting against “human animals”, adding: “We will eliminate everything.”

Donoghue continued by reading comments made by Israeli President Isaac Herzog three days later in which he said the military was working according to the rules of international law.

Donoghue goes on to say that she will be taking public statements such as these into account when dealing with the scope of the case.

The ICJ has said that it has the jurisdiction over Gaza meaning that it will investigate the charges of genocide in Gaza and the matter is not over.