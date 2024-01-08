Hamas releases video of captured female Israeli terrorists including one seen dancing in TikTok video to make fun of massacred Palestinian babies

Palestinian resistance fighters, Hamas, has released a video of captured female Israeli terrorists including a woman, who was seen dancing in a TikTok video, making fun of dead Palestinian babies.



According to reports, these female terrorists were responsible for looking after observation posts in Gaza from where they operated remotely controlled machine guns. Hamas fighters reportedly attacked their military based and captured all the female terrorists present.

One of the women was recently seen dancing in a TikTok video as she and her fellow thugs made fun of massacred Palestinian civilians. Israeli terrorists have so far killed more than 30,000 innocent Palestinians including over 15,000 babies.

The US, the UK, the EU and Canada have faced global condemnation for supplying deadly weapons to Israel to kill Palestinian children.

Several social media users were quick to share the old video in which one of the captured Israeli terrorist was seen dancing.

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been busy touring the Middle East speaking to his allies. His concern, however, is not to ensure an imemdiate ceasefire but to make efforts to see the conflict doesn’t spread in the region.