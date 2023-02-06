Ghana Football Association issues SOS for former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu after Turkey’s devastating earthquakes; ‘prayers’ answered

Ghana Football Association on Monday issued a desperate SoS informing fans that former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu had gone missing following Monday’s devastating earthquakes that killed more than 3,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

In a series of tweets, Ghana Football Association wrote, “We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.”

It added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news.”

Hours later, it emerged that Atsu was found alive from the debris. Journalist Saddick Adams wrote, “I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe.”

Atsu was reportedly on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with nine other players and two officials. Adams said that three players and one official had been rescued.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in a series of devastating earthquakes that rocked parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Tukish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the earthquake was the country’s ‘worst’ disaster since another major earthquake back in 1939.