Former Wimbledon Champion Boris Becker jailed for 2.5 years for hiding assets; here’s why!

A British court has jailed three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker for two and a half years after he was found guilty of hiding his assets worth more than 2.5 crores in a bid to avoid paying his debts during a bankruptcy process.



Becker was found guilty on four charges under the Insolvency Act.

According to the BBC, Judge Deborah Taylor said that the former tennis star had shown no remorse or acceptance of guilt.

According to the Southwark Crown Court, the father of four Becker will have to serve half of the 2.5 years sentence. The judge said, “You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor.”

She added, “While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

The case relates to Becker’s bankruptcy in 2017 after he failed to pay an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain. 54-year-old tennis great was declared bankrupt in 2017 after failed to pay creditors almost £50m to his creditors.

According to Sky Sports, Becker also transferred 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

A BBC commentator, Becker was expected to cover the upcoming Wimbledon championship this year for the British broadcaster. However, he would now have to watch the proceedings from inside the jail.

Other incomes and assets not declared by Becker included his share in a £1m property in his hometown of Leimen, Germany, an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1m with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Becker was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion in 2002 in Germany.