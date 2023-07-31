At least 44 killed as explosion rocks Pakistan’s political rally by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)

Authorities in Pakistan say that at least 44 people have died after a powerful blasts rocked the political rally held by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the country’s in north-west Bajaur district.

It’s suspect that the explosion may have been a handiwork of a suicide bomber.

According to the administration, the death toll could go up as more than a dozen injured were admitted to hospitals in critical condition.

Thousands of people had gathered to attend JUI-F workers’ convention on Sunday in the town of Khar, in the Pakistani tribal district of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan, when the explosion caused mayhem.

Visuals of the blast have gone viral on social media.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff wrote on Twitter saying that the perpetrators of the attack were the enemy of Pakistan and they will be punished.

“No words will be enough to condemn the attack on the workers’ convention of Jamiat-e-Ulama-i-Islam (F) in Bajaur, Khar. It is clear from the attack on political parties that the enemy is against the democratic system in Pakistan, which will definitely not be allowed. Those responsible will be identified and punished. The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed. The entire nation, including me, is an equal participant in the grief of the families of those who were martyred in the incident.

In a telephone conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, I not only condoled with him but also asked about the details of the incident. I also spoke to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Ajayi on telephone and along with the report on the incident, I have also directed to bring the injured to the hospital with the best medical facilities and a helicopter,” Sharif tweeted in Urdu.