After 44,000 deaths, more people like in fresh 6.4 earthquake in Turkey

days after 44,000 people were killed in a series of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, there are reports of more deaths as a fresh 6.4 earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday. According to local media reports, at least three people are feared dead many are trapped under debris.

According to the BBC, Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency Afad said that the tremor occurred at 20:04 local time, followed by dozens of aftershocks.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that those killed in Monday’s earthquake were found in Antakya, Defne, and Samandagi,. He urged people not to enter potentially dangerous buildings.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in three collapsed buildings where six people were believed trapped.