Yuvraj Singh ‘body-shames’ Zaheer Khan, snubbed by Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently indulged in body-shaming Zaheer Khan after Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of himself with former India pacer. Yuvraj, who played alongside Tendulkar and Zaheer, was left snubbed by both of them. It was clear that Sachin Tendulkar did not want to be a part of this joke, cracked at the expense of Zaheer’s physical appearance.

Sharing a series of photos with Mumbai Indians players including Zaheer and Jasprit Bumrah, Tendulkar wrote, “Getting ready for Saturday पलटन. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians.” The photo was taken ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ match. In one photo, Tendulkar was seen discussing finer points with Zaheer and Bumrah, while he was seen sharing his advice on batting with another Mumbai Indians player.

Commenting on Tendulkar’s post, Yuvraj wrote, “Paji Zak’s 6 pack looks sharp 🤪.”

Former India cricketer and now AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, too took a potshot at

Zaheer as he wrote in Punjabi, “Zak didh kithe ja reha.”

In one of his old interviews, Yuvraj had implied that Zaheer Khan was lazy. Sharing an incident from their time in T10 competition in Abu Dhabi, Yuvraj ahd said that the former India fast bowler only wanted to field for five overs in every match, bowl just two overs, and spend time in the field for five. According to him, Zaheer wasn’t keen to out in the middle to have a bat at all.

In 2020, Yuvraj had posted a hilarious birthday greeting for Zaheer Khan. “To my brother from another mother – who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I’ve got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer,” his tweet had read.

