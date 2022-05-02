What Ronnie O’Sullivan whispered in Judd Trump’s ears during emotional hug after winning record-equalling 7th World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan on Monday won a record-equalling 7th World Snooker Championship after the legendary player defeated Judd Trump in the final 18-13. With this win, O’Sullivan has equalled Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world titles in the modern era. However, it was O’Sullivan’s prolonged hug of Trump that emerged as the most defining moment of his victory in the World Championship 2022.

Immediately after O’Sullivan claimed his record-equalling title, he rushed to Trump to give him a tight hug as he whispered in his ear. The World Champion was seen hugging Trump for more than a minute, whispering continuously in his opponent’s ear. Trump looked incredibly emotional as he kept on patting the world champion’s back.

When asked about his defeat in the final, Trump praised his opponent and recalled how O’Sullivan was always available to teach him the rudiments of the game when he was aspiring to be a professional snooker player. BBC quoted Trump as saying, “I want to say massive congratulations to Ronnie. Its’ been a pleasure to share a table with him. It’s an amazing achievement and he’s the best player of all time.

“He keeps getting better and better. His determination and dedication are clear to see. He’s been the best player this tournament by quite a distance.

“I was just glad to make a match out of it.”

O’Sullivan, for his part, showered praises on Trump calling him an all-time great already. Although he did not reveal what he whispered in Trump’s ear during his prolonged emotional hug, his post-match comments after the victory gave some indication.

O’Sullivan said, “As far as I’m concerned this fella [Trump] is already an all-time great the way he plays the game. “I tried to be as relaxed as I could but that is probably the greatest result I’ve had against somebody like Judd.”

O’Sullivan’s son and daughter rushed to the table to hug their champion father. Also rushing to congratulate the new world champion was O’Sullivan’s father. Later, they posed for the camera with the trophy. O’Sullivan also won Rs. 5 crore cash prize after his win.

At the age of 46, O’Sullivan has become the oldest player to win the world title and experts say that he is capable of winning a few more titles in time to come.