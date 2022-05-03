RMA vs MCI Dream11 Prediction Lineup Live Score UEFA Champions League Where To Watch – Real Madrid CF vs Manchester City FC

English team Manchester City (MCI) has been impressing all and sundry in this season of the English Premier League and may even win the domestic title. Manger Pep Guardiola, who won many UEFA Champions League trophies in his previous job, is eyeing at making Manchester City (MCI) the champions of Europe for the first time. Burt, for that to come to fruition, the team from Manchester must beat Real Madrid (RMI) when the two teams face each other in the second leg of the Champions League at Bernabeu on Wednesday. Manchester City (MCI) currently lead the contest 4-3 on aggregate and Real Madrid (RMA) must beat the visitors to qualify for the finals.

How to WATCH:

Fans from the UK have already begun travelling to Spain to watch the crucial match LIVE. while the rest can enjoy the contest on TV on BT Sport. The semi-final match being a high-profile event, fans are unlikely to find a free live streaming service. They need to take the subscription to BT Sport if they reside in the UK. Alternatively, you can listen to the LIVE commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio.

RMA vs MCI: Match Details

Team Names: Real Madrid (RMA) v Manchester City (MCI)

Game: (Champions League semi-final second leg)

Current Score: Manchester City lead 4-3 on aggregate

Venue: Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date/Time: Tuesday, 4 May. Time: 20:00 BST (12.30 IST)

RMA vs MCI Teams

Manchester City (MCI): Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, João Cancelo, Ederson, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, CJ Egan-Riley, Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia

Real Madrid (RMA): Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias, Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy, Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano

RMA vs MCI line-up players

Manchester City (MCI) (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Jesus, Foden, Mahrez.

Real Madrid (RMA) (4-3-3): Courtios; Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo/Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

RMA vs MCI: Match Prediction

Although Manchester City (MCI) have defeated Real Madrid (RMA) 4-3, the victory margin wasn’t that great. What should worry Manchester City (MCI) is the fact that Real Madrid (RMA) were able to score four goals at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg. Given the prolific scoring by RMA skipper Benzema, it’s impossible to write off the RMA. The stakes are high for Manchester City, who lost the last year’s final 0-1 to Chelsea. Good news for Manchester City is that England defender Kyle Walker could return after missing the last five matches following an ankle injury. However, defender John Stones continues to remain sidelined. Joao Cancelo too could end up being in the final 11.

As for the hosts, David Alaba is unavailable due to injury. However, midfielder Casemiro will return in action on Wednesday, boosting the RMA’s chances of pulling off a win. A lot will depend on how quickly Real Madrid (RMA) are able to score. But, most predictions are in favour of the team from Spain.