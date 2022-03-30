Ravi Shastri predicts Umran Malik to play for India soon after bowling sensation from Jammu and Kashmir bowls 150 km/h delivery

Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri has predicted young fast bowler Umran Malik to play for the country soon after the lad from Jammu and Kashmir set the internet on fire with his 150 km/h delivery in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. Umran picked up two wickets in four overs but his ability to consistently bowl at a speed of 150 km/h left fans and pundits impressed.

Speaking on Star Sport, Shastri said that Umran had ‘got talent’ and ‘genuine pace’ adding that ‘if he hits the right areas he is going to trouble a lot of batsmen.’

“It is about handling him properly. It’s the messages that you give him, it’s the way you communicate with him that is going to be very very important,” Shastri said.

The former India player added, “There is no doubt in his potential. This guy is an India player. When he is ready, only time will tell, but that communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in the mix.”

According to Shastri, Umran should be used as a net bowler for the Indian team for him to be able to get the feel of the team culture. He said, “He should be kept in the mix of the Indian cricket team, the A team. The selectors will have to watch him closely and keep him in the mix as much as they can.”

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Serious Pace…. #umranmalik.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Umran Malik is so exciting. He has raw pace which can’t be learnt. Now it is upto coaches and captains to make him special.”

Journalist Rifat Jawaid wrote, “What a find this boy Umran Malik is! This was his reaction after his speeding delivery knocked off #DevduttPadikkal’s stumps. With Dale Steyn as his mentor, this Kashmiri lad has the potential to acquire more finesse and become a lethal weapon for India in time to come.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the match but Umran emerged as a top star of the match.