Jonny Bairstow accused of hypocrisy, defaming India with ’38 hours and counting’ Instagram update on flight experience

England batter Jonny Bairstow has found himself at the centre of a raging controversy for his Instagram update where the cricketer shared his flight ordeal in India. Indian fans are now accusing the celebrated cricketer of hypocrisy and defaming India with his ’38 hours and counting’ Instagram update.

Bairstow, who was part of the England team that arrived in Assam on Friday to play the World Cup warm up match against India, had informed his 869,000 followers on Instagram about his horrible travel experience. The cricketer had termed the experience ‘utter chaos’, adding that the journey had taken him and his teammates ’38 hours and counting.’

Though India’s World Cup warm up match against England, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Saturday, has now been called off, it hasn’t stopped netizens from attacking Bairstow for Instagram update.

While some accused him of defaming India, others called him hypocrite by highlighting the cricketer’s hectic schedule during the IPL. One user on Twitter alleged that Bairstow would happily fly odd hours for his IPL commitments but was unhappy over the travel arrangements for the Cricket World Cup.

Another user, Dr. Jonathan Fernandez, wrote, “The ECB isn’t some 3rd world “poor” cricket board. They are supposed to be one of the “big three” richest boards. Could have easily charted a private plane for their team. Bairstow should be livid at how own board for being cheap as well as incompetent.”

User Kausthub Gudipati wrote, “38 hours journey with the viral pic of economy class flight of England team to Guwahati… only for a very likely washout.”

Many believe that the reason behind the England team arriving in the Indian state of Assam was because of the route they took to travel. The England team reportedly flew from London to Dubai before taking a connecting flight to India.

Jonny Bairstow, England’s wicketkeeper-batter, plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.