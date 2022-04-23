Irfan Pathan’s unplayable yorker at Amit Mishra with preamble of Indian constitution, urges to ‘read and re-read’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hit back at ex-India cricketer Amit Mishra with a copy of the preamble of the Indian constitution urging him to ‘read and re-read’ its central message.

Pathan took to Twitter to write, “Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…”

The preamble of the Indian constitution reads, “WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.”

Twitter had erupted with criticism for Mishra after he was seen taking a dig at Pathan for his tweet calling India a ‘beautiful country.’ “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………,” Pathan had tweeted.

Without naming Pathan, Mishra had tweeted, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.”

Mishra, who was once arrested for sexually assaulting a female friend, faced widespread condemnation for his hypocritical tweet. Many asked him to advise Hindutva leaders such as Madhya Pradesh HomeMinister Narottam Mishra to take inspiration from the Indian constitution for running a government. Narottam Mishra had famously said that he took inspiration from the Hindu shastra while demolishing houses and properties of innocent poor Muslims in his state.

Mishra had an average cricket career with the Indian team unlike Pathan, who achieved greater heights as an all-rounder. Mishra took 76 Test and 64 ODI wickets during his short international career.

In contrast, Pathan scalped 100 wickets in Test and 173 in the 50-over format of the game. He also picked up 28 wickets while representing India in T20 format. Pathan also scored close to 3,000 runs as a batsman in all three formats including one century and 11 half-centuries.