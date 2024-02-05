India defeat England by 106 runs in 2nd Test, level series 1-1

Team India on Monday defeated England in the second Test by 106 runs, levelling the series 1-1. The hosts had lost the first Test in Hyderabad.



Batting first, India were all out for 396 before bowling England out for 253 in their first innings. Indian batters could not replicate their first innings’ performance and were dismissed for just 255 in their second innings, leaving England with a target of 399. However, the tourists lost six early wickets on Monday before being bowled out for runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowler for India, taking nine wickets in the match. India had gone to the second Test with just two fast bowlers. Bumrah dismissing nine wickets on a flat pitch has impressed all and sundry about his talent as a fast bowler.