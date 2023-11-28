Glenn Maxwell repeats World Cup heroic to guide thrilling win for Australia against India with record-equalling century

Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday pulled off another scintillating performance with the bat as he smashed a brilliant century to guide Australia to a sensational win in the third T20 International of the bilateral series.



Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 222-3 in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad playing a century knock. His unbeaten knock of 123 from 57 balls 13 boundaries and seven sixes.

Australia started their run chase on an aggressive note and maintain a decent run rate until the end of 10 overs. However, they kept losing wickets on a regular interval, leaving what appeared to be an impossible task to Glenn Maxwell once again. Repeating his World Cup performance against Afghanistan, Maxwell once again accepted the responsibility in style as he completed his century from 47 balls.

His unbeaten knock of 104 from 48 balls included eight boundaries and eight sixes. His knock was the joint-fastest century by an Australian in T20 history, equalling Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis. Maxwell hit the winning boundary off the last ball of Prasidh Krishna, who conceded more than 21 runs in his last over.

With today’s victory, Australia have kept their hopes alive to avoid a series defeat. India have won their first two matches and currently lead the series 2-1 with two more matches to go.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, “The plan was to get Maxwell out as quickly as possible. Australia were always in the game. Axar is an experienced bowler, thought there’s always a chance for an experienced bowler even if it’s a spinner when there’s dew, that is the reason to give him th 19th over. Very proud of my boys.”

Aussie skipper Mathew Wade said, “You dont get much better than that. Injury to Kane Richardson made me to bowl Maxi in the last over. He played brilliantly, got a 100 in his 100th T20I. Thought we were in the game at 190 after the 19th over but the last over went for thirty. All in good fun in the end. The boys are in good spirits, hopefully we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game.”

Maxwell was adjudged Player Of The Match.