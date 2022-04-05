Aaron Finch makes extraordinary confession about Babar Azam even after Australia’s 3-wicket win over Pakistan in T20I

Australia on Tuesday defeated Pakistan in the one-off T20 International match by three wickets as the tourists wrapped up their series. But It was skipper Aaron Finch’s one-liner for his Pakistani counterpart that has become the topic of intense social media conversations.

Reacting to his side’s win, Finch said that he was pleased with his own batting form as he became the top scorer for Australia with a knock of 55 runs. “I knew I could play a bit,” Finch said after the match. He added, “It’s just been the last few innings, particularly against Pakistan that I didn’t really get through that initial period.”

Babar Azam, who dominated the batting during the Pakistan-Australia series in all forms of the game, was the top scorer for his side. He made 66 from 46 balls with his knock including two sixes and four boundaries.

Babar had also hit two back-to-back centuries in the just-concluded three-match One Day International series. Praising Azam’s batting prowess, Finch said, “(We are) Glad that we don’t have to bowl at Babar anymore for a while.”

Australians struggled to contain Azam during the series. The Pakistani skipper made 390 runs in the five innings of the three Tests including two half-centuries and a knock of 196 runs in the second Test when he single-handedly saved the match by facing 425 deliveries.

Azam scored 276 runs in three ODI matches including two centuries and one fifty, leading Pakistan to 2-1 series win against the Aussies.

Finch’s comments for Babar Azam dominated social media conversations.

New fan of Babar Azam.🙌❤️#BabarAzam #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/HFEfRWcj7W — RAFIULLAH 🇵🇰|Less Active 😔 (@its_me_Rafoo) April 5, 2022

Azam had scored his 16th ODI century in the third and last ODI of the series. He took 84 innings to achieve the feat by beating the previous record held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who scored 16 centuries in 94 innings.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan had declared Azam as ‘the best’ batsman in the world.