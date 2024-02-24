What BJP’s Amit Malviya on Congress’ attempt to ‘erase’ Ahmed Patel’s legacy after Bharuch seat given to AAP

BJP’s IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for erasing the legacy of Ahmed Patel after the grand old political party gave away the Bharuch parliamentary seat to Aam Aadmi Party in a seat-sharing deal.

The decision to allocate the seat, which Ahmed Patel represented on a number of occasions in the 70s and the 80s, to the AAP did not go down well with the late politician’s children. His daughter Mumtaz tweeted, “Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance.I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make @INCIndia stronger .We won’t let @ahmedpatel 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti.”

Sharing Mumtaz’s tweet, Malviya wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others. Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family. Gandhis believe in use and throw.”

The last time Patel won from here was in 1984. The BJP has been winning the Bharuch seat since 1989.

Another BJP politician, formerly with the Congress, Jaiveer Shergill, tweeted, “Handing over long standing stronghold of Sh Ahmed Patel, who gave his life to Congress Party, to AAP is the revenge of the “Prince” !:

The BJP had won all 26 seats of Gujarat in 2019. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.