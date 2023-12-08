Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra expelled from parliament; Lok Sabha Speaker terms her conduct ‘immoral and indecent’; Mamata Banerjee says ‘murder of democracy’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday was expelled from parliament for her alleged involvement in cash for query scandal. While announcing her expulsion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed Moitra’s conduct as ‘immoral and indecent.



While taking a voice vote on the report of the parliament’s ethics committee, Birla said, “This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra’s conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP…”

Cash for query matter | TMC's Mahua Moitra expelled as a Member of the Lok Sabha; House adjourned till 11th December. Speaker Om Birla says, "…This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it…"

The ethics committee had held Moitra guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

The decision to expel the Trinamool MP evoked angry reactions from the opposition parties. Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it a ‘murder of democracy’. Banerjee told reporters, “The democracy has been murdered. I condemn this. The party has stood, is standing and will continue to stand with Mahua Moitra.

Banerjee said that the government had unleashed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on Moitra in the same case while also masterminding her expulsion. The firebrand chief minister said that her MP was denied the opportunity to attend just one more session of the parliament before the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The ethics committee’s report was debated in the parliament but Moitra was not allowed to speak.

Moitra has been vocal against billionaire businessman Gautam Adan in the recent months. Adani is considered to be a very close fried of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.