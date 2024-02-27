Rajya Sabha polls: Cross-voting leaves Congress shaken in Himachal Pradesh, good news from Karnataka

The Congress was left shaken on Tuesday after its Himachal Pradesh unit witnessed a rebellion of sorts in the Rajya Sabha elections, paving the way for the victory of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. This meant that the Congress candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, failed to win despite the Congress having a majority in the Himachal assembly. However, there was a good news for the Congress from Karnataka, where the party managed to secure victories for all three candidates and even succeeded in engineering cross-voting by a BJP MLA in its favour.



The Congress had won 40 out of 68 seats in the Himachal assembly in the 2022 elections. It only needed the votes of 37 MLAs to send Singhvi to Rajya Sabha. However, it it transpired, six of its MLAs namely Sudhir Sharma, Rajendra Rana, Ravi Thakur, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Chaitanya Sharma, and Devendra Bhutto voted in favour of the BJP candidate.

This effectively means that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has now lost the majority in the state assembly.

In Karnataka, all three Congress candidates namely Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrashekhar won comfortably. BJP MLA ST Somashekar rebelled from his party and voted in favour of the Congress.

The Congress had dislodged the BJP from the government in the last year’s assembly polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, a mini rebellion by a number of Samajwadi Party MLAs cost Akhilsh Yadav one Rajya Sabha seat. This meant that the BJP won eight seats while the SP could only manage to win two instead of three.