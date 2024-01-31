Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter mocks Adani-owned NDTV report on RWA’s notice to vacate colony for protesting against ‘miserable world of Hindu chauvinism’ in Ayodhya

Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter Suranya Aiyar has lashed out the toxic Indian TV channels after NDTV ran a report claiming that she had been asked by the Residents Welfare Association to move out of their colony to protest against the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This temple is being built on a place where a 16th century mosque existed until 6 December 1992 when Hindutva terrorists demolished the structure, causing countrywide riots in which thousands of people, predominantly Muslims were killed.



Suranya had announced that she will observe a fast on 22 January to protest against what she called was ‘miserable world of Hindu chauvinism.’

She had written on her Facebook page, “Hello, how is it going in the miserable world of Hindu chauvinism? I have not been online much as I was working hard translating my speech of yesterday into Hindi. Will come on in a few minutes.”

This was two days before the inauguration of the temple. On the day of inauguration of the temple, Suranya had announced that she would observe three days of fasts in protest against the temple and solidarity with Muslims. Suranya had added that she was proud of her Mughal heritage in India.

Reacting to a latest report by Gautam Adani-owned NDTV, Suranya said, “My statement to the Press and Public. I believe there is a television story about my fast. First, the relevant Residents Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live! Secondly, I have decided for the moment not to speak to the media as right now the media in India is only spreading toxicity and confusion. You all know me. I have studied, worked and done activism with people of all political backgrounds for nearly half a century now in India. So I leave my work here on my Facebook and You Tube pages for you to think for yourselves. I am going to try and avoid a media circus as I believe that we all in India deserve better. Let us stop abusing each other and try some thinking instead. Jai Hind!”

Suranya’s father Mani Shankar Aiyar has been one of the fiercest critics of Narendra Modi for the latter’s involvement in hate politics and Gujarat’s genocide in which more than 4,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in 2002. Modi was the chief minister of the state then.