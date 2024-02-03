LK Advani, whose rath yatra left thousands dead in 1991, conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour

BJP leader LK Advani, whose divisive politics left India burning in the 1990s, has been conferred with India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Modi wrote on Twitter, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.”

He added, “Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him.”

Advani was notorious for his divisive politics in the 1980s and 1990s. His countrywide rath yatra resulted in communal riots, leaving thousands dead, mostly Muslims. He was arrested by the then chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav, in Samastipur to prevent further bloodshed. He was also one of the masterminds behind the destruction of Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992.