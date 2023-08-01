Hindutva mob set mosque on fire in Haryana’s Gurugram, kill imam

Hindutva mob have set a mosque in Haryana’s Gurugram on fire and killed the religious place’s head priest. According to reports, Haafiz Saad was shot by the Hindutva mob but passed away after being taken to hospital.



This was after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Mewat area during the procession of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday. At least four people are reported to have died in the communal clashes.

Viral visuals on social media showed vehicles being set on fire as people from two communities clashes.

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh told NDTV that two people shot during an attack on the mosque in Gurugram. While Haafiz Saad has now succumbed to his injuries, another person remains in a critical condition.

Singh was quoted as saying, “Yesterday, I spoke to the Minister of State for Home. Twenty companies of paramilitary have been sent. Nuh’s incident has had an impact on Gurugram as well. Yesterday, there was an attack on a mosque in Gurugram in which two people including the imam were shot. Five people have been detained in this case.”

According to eye witnesses, the procession by the Hindutva organisation, the VHP, was stopped by Muslims in Mewat on the rumours Bajrang Dal leader, Monu Manesar’s presence. Manesar, a Hindutva goon, is accused of killing two Muslim men from Mewat, Junaid and Nasir, earlier this year.

In a viral video, Manesar had urged his supporters to join the procession in large numbers in a bid to provoke the residents of Mewat.

The dead bodies of cattle traders, Junaid and Nasir, were found in a burnt car in Bhiwani earlier this year. Their families in Rajasthan had alleged that both Nasir and Junaid were beaten to death by Bajrang Dal terrorists.

The Rajasthan Police have made several attempts to arrest Manesar but not succeeded in nabbing the Hindutva terrorist. Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav, is a known criminal in the Mewat area of Haryana, which is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP.