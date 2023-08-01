Hindu Railway Protection Force man kills three Muslim passengers in moving train, praises Modi, Yogi after committing mass murder

A Hindu Railway Protection Force constable has killed three Muslims in a moving train before praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The RPF constable has been identified as a Chetan Singh, who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.



Singh’s victims included 60-year-old Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala, Sadar Mohammed Hussain and 35-year-old Asghar Abbas Ali. These Muslims were travelling different coaches of the train. Singh kept walking across the train after identifying his victim with the beard. He had earlier killed his senior Tikaram Meena after the latter emerged out of the train toilet.

Chetan Singh was armed with an automatic assault rifles and at least 20 rounds of bullets.

After killing his victims, he asked passengers in the train to record his hate-filled statements praising Modi and Yogi.

In one video, shared on social media, Singh could be heard saying that ‘If you want to live and vote in Hindustan [India], I am telling you, it’s only Modi and Yogi.”

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “It is being said that Jaipur-Mumbai Express terrorist, who killed 4 innocent people was mentally ill. If saying that “If you want to live in India, vote for Modi, Yogi or Thackeray” is a sign of mental illness, then don’t know how many people of Watan-e-Aziz are patients. If he was mentally ill then why was he put on duty, let alone commit murder, if even a pickpocket had taken my name after committing a crime, I would have been crucified by now.”

Singh jumped the train just before the train reached Mumbai’s Mira Road. This was after a passenger had stopped the train by pulling the chain. The killer of three Muslims tried to escape by was eventually arrested.

His relatives in Uttar Pradesh now say that Singh was a mental health patient but have failed to prove their claims.