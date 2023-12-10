Days after being being abused in parliament by BJP MP, Danish Ali is expelled from BSP by Mayawati

Days after facing communal slurs and abuses from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri inside parliament, BSP MP Danish Ali has now been expelled by his party chief, Mayawati. the MP from Amroha has been expelled by Mayawati for anti-party activity, a charge that Ali has denied. The BSP said in a statement that Ali was warned on several occasions for making statements or his actions ‘against the policies, ideologies and discipline’ of the party. “But despite that you have continuously been acting against the party,” the statement read.

Reacting to the news of his expulsion, Ali said that he tried to become the voice of the oppressed as an MP. He said, “In Lok Sabha, I tried to become the voice of the oppressed, marginalised, farmers of the country. If that is against the party’s interests, then I don’t know about it.”

VIDEO | “In Lok Sabha, I tried to become the voice of the oppressed, marginalised, farmers of the country. If that is against the party’s interests, then I don’t know about it,” says Danish Ali at a press conference in Delhi on being expelled from the BSP. (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/GNjfFwaoDQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2023

In September, Bidhuri had addressed Ali as ‘katwa’ ‘aatankwadi’ as well as using expletives for the BSP MP. Ali had faced widespread condemnation for his cowardice even when his religious identity was being abused inside the parliament. Instead, the BSP MP was seen crying before the media as he sought justice from the Lok Sabha Speaker. He had even threatened to resign as an MP if no action was taken against Bidhuri.

Rahul Gandhi was one of the first leaders to visit Ali at his residence to extend his support. It had fuelled speculations that Ali may soon join the Congress ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.