Congress finalises seat sharing pact with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, gets 17 seats for Lok Sabha polls

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As part of the deal, the Congress will contest on 17 seats while the remaining 63 will go to the SP and other INDIA front members.

Speaking to media in Lucknow, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande thanked his party president, Mallikarjun Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for their leadership in stitching the seat sharing deal.

“Committees were formed to decide the seat sharing arrangement for the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats as per the instructions of the respective presidents of both the parties. Today we agreed on our plan to counter the BJP in the coming electrinos. I am pleased to announce that Indian National Congress will contest on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” Pande said.

According to reports, Congress will field candidates from Raebareli, Amethi, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur Sikri, Basgaon, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki, and Deoria.

Raebareli and Amethi have been Congress strongholds with the members of the Gandhi family traditionally winning from here. While Sonia Gandhi won from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019. He had won from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Sonia Gandhi has already filed her nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan, meaning that she may not contest from the Raebareli seat.

Rajendra Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party said that the Indian front will ensure that the BJP was defeated at the next Lok Sabha polls.