Congress-AAP seat sharing deal finalised, Gujarat seat leaves Ahmed Patel’s children perplexed; daughter issues apology

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Under the deal, the Congress will contest on three Delhi seats while the AAP will field four candidates in the national capital. However, the decision has left late Ahmed Patel’s children perplexed.

AAP will contest from South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi seats while Congress has been allocated Chandani Chowk, North-East and North-West seats.

Delhi is governed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party with the Congress having zero representation in the Delhi assembly. The party was decimated in the 2015 assembly elections and has failed to win a single seat in the Delhi assembly since then.

As part of the deal, the Congress will contest on nine seats while it has allocated one seat of Kurukshetra to the AAP.

In Gujarat, the Congress will contest on 24 out of 26 seats while two seats, Bharuch and Bhavnagar, have been given to Aam Aadmi Party.

The decision to allocate Bharuch seat, which was represented by the late Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, in the past, left his children perplexed.

Patel’s daughter, Mumtaz Patel, took too Twitter to issue an apology to her supporters. She wrote, “Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance.I share your disappointment.Together, we will regroup to make @INCIndia stronger .We won’t let @ahmedpatel 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti.”

Mumtaz’s brother, Faisal, told news agency ANI, “My party workers and I are not happy and we wanted this decision to not be taken but if the high command wants, we will follow it – both party workers and I…”

Faisal, who was aspiring to contest from Bharuch, had thanked Rahul Gandhi on Friday for keeping the decision on this seat on hold. He had tweeted, “Honorable Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, you listened to me and the Bharuch Congress workers. By supporting us, I and my fellow Bharuch Congress workers have been honored. I promise you that I will live up to your faith by winning the Bharuch Lok Sabha.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Congress has not won from Bharuch since 1989. The last time Ahmed Patel was elected from here was in 1984.

The Congress will contest on both the seats of Goa. In Punjab, both the Congress and the AAP have decided to go their own ways.