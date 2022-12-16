Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘butcher of Gujarat’ jibe for PM Modi evokes angry reactions from India

The Indian government has reacted sharply to an all-out attack by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he described as the ‘butcher of Gujarat’ at the United Nations.



Reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting, Butto had attacked Modi and Jaishankar by highlighting their links with the RSS.

Bhutto had said, “Osama Bin Laden is dead but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India. He was banned from entering this country until he became prime minister (laughs). This is the prime minister of the RSS and the foreign minister of the RSS. What is the RSS. The RSS draws its inspiration from Hitler’s SS.”

The MEA termed Bhutto’s comments for Modi as ‘uncivilised’ and said that ‘these comments are a new low, even for Pakistan.’

“The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India.

There is striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi. What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature… pic.twitter.com/34BZUSqxEb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

“As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan FM’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MREA said that ‘cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism.’

“This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. “Make in Pakistan” terrorism has to stop. Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities!” the statement added.

The MEA said that it wished ‘Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Ms. Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab.’

It continued, “Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role. Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah.”