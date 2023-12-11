After days of suspense, BJP finally announces Vishnu Deo Sai as new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Even though the election results for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were announced on 3 December, the BJP has been unable to announce the names of chief ministers for these states. The Hindutva party, however, ended the suspense for Chhattisgarh as it announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as the new chief minister of the state.



Sai’s name came as a surprise as many expected Raman Singh to be given another opportunity to govern the state. However, Singh was announced as the new Speaker of the state assembly.

Sai is a powerful tribal leader is 59 years of age. His name was announced after the newly-elected 54 BJP MLAs met on Sunday afternoon.

According to news agency PTI, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has invited Sai to form a government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the Chief Minister. This was after the BJP staked it claim to form the new government in the state, ending five years of Bhupesh Baghel’s government.

The party is yet to make an announcement on the names of its chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The delay in making the names for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers means that the post-holders may not be the usual suspects such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP and Vasundhara Raje Scindia in Rajasthan.

While BJP won three states in the just-concluded elections, the Congress won Telangana for the first time since the creation of the south-Indian state.