Young woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

In a shocking development, a young woman died of electrocution at New Delhi railway station amidst pouring rains in India’s national capital. The victim’s family has filed a police complaint alleging negligence by authorities.



According to report, Sakshi Ahuja had arrived at the New Delhi railway station around 5.30 in the morning. Also accompanying her were two women and three children. In a bid to avoid puddles, Sakshi held on to an electric pole when she was hit by a powerful jolt of electrocution.

People on the platform came to her rescue but she died during treatment.

A resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi, Sakshi died at the exit number one of New Delhi Railway station.

The police said that Sakshi was taken to Lady Harding Medical College with the help of her sister Madhvi Chopra but doctors declared her brought dead.

Sakshi’s father said that the family was on their way to Chandigarh when the tragedy happened. According to Lokesh Kumar Chopra, he was in the parking lot he was informed about his daughter’s death.

Some reports claimed that there were naked electric wires at the borrom of the pole that Sakshi had held on to in her bid to avoide puddles during incessant rains.