Woman allegedly raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh on first day at work in nursing home

Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao is back to being in news and once again it’s due to an alleged case of rape and murder. This was after the body of a woman was found hanging from the wall of a nursing home in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The victim’s parents have alleged that their daughter was raped before being murdered. They have named at least three people as accused with one of them being the administrator of the said nursing home, identified as New Jeevan Hospital.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed in the matter. Three people including the nursing home owner Anil Kumar and three staff members, including Noor Alam, Chand Alam and one other person have been named in the FIR.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath ‘saddened’ by Unnao rape victim’s death, promises ‘fast-track’ hearing of case

“A woman’s dead body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them,” Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional SP, Unnao, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to reports, the woman had joined the said nursing home and it was her first day at work. However, her body was found hanging from the wall of the nursing home the next day. She joined the hospital on 29 April and was placed on a night shift. According to her parents, the victim received a call at around 10 in the night from the hospital owner, who asked her to do the night shift.

Her mother, according to Hindustan Times, said that the family received a call from the hospital on Saturday saying that their daughter had ended her life by suicide.

Hospital visitors found the woman’s body hanging from the outer wall of the nursing home at around 11 AM on Saturday morning.