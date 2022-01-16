“We were so young & naive”: In Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as Test captain, wife Anushka Sharma makes huge revelation on off-the-field factors

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has conclusively confirmed that Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as the Test captain of India may not have been related to the team’s poor performance on the field. In her long and emotional note, Anushka revealed how both she and her husband were ‘naive’ to believe that ‘just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life.’



Anushka wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket.

I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

Referring to factors outside the cricket field, the famous Hindi film actor said, “In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right?”

She added, “It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions.”

Anushka revealed how Kohli would often be in tears after his side’s losses in cricket but he would not show his emotions to people outside.

“You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there’s still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone.”

She praised her husband for being straightforward and not pretentious. She wrote, “You’ve been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that.”

Anushka said that ‘truly blessed are those who tried to get to know’ her husband ‘beneath what meets the eye.’

She concluded, “You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.

“Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good ❤️”

Kohli stunned everyone by announcing his decision to step down as the captain of the Indian Test team. He had already quit the captaincy role for the T20 side before the BCCI decided to sack him as the captain of the ODI team too. The decision by the Indian cricket board had triggered a huge controversy, prompting Kohli to hold an extraordinary press conference to expose the lies of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.