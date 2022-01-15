Virat Kohli steps down as captain of Indian Test team

Virat Kohli on Saturday stunned everyone by announcing that he was stepping down as the Test captain of India. He had earlier stepped down as the captain of the T20 team before the BCCI sacked him as the skipper of the One Day International team.

Kohli said in a statement, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil, relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there.”

Kohli, who was the top scorer for India in the last Test against South Africa in Cape Town, said, “Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now.”

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do,” he added.

His announcement comes just hours after India suffered a 1-2 series defeat in South Africa.

The charismatic Indian cricketer added, “I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time. And more importantly to all of my teammates, who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation.”

“You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful,” Kohli contiued.

He concluded his statement by paying tribute to former coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff. He wrote, “To Ravi bhai and the support group, who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently. You all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni, who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual, who could take Indian cricket forward.”

The Indian cricket board thanked Kohli for his contribution. It said, “BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins.