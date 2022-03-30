Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th English Exam: Government cancels Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th English Exam after paper leak @ upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th English Exam: The government has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th English Exam after paper leak. More details, once uploaded, can be found at the board’s official website upmsp.edu.in.

In a government notification, the board said that it had decided to cancel the exam for the English paper, scheduled for 30 March. The government has cancelled the English exam in 24 districts. These districts are Ballia, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Chitrakot, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Azamgarh, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Jalaun, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar and Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh | Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today, March 30th at 2pm in 24 districts only has been cancelled. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/wSnpJKjLiG — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) March 30, 2022

27,81,654 students have registered for the Class 10 exam, while 24,11,035 students are expected sit for Class 12 exam this year.

About UP Board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.