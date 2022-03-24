Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi Riots case by Delhi Court

A Delhi Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots case.

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020 under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid has always denied his involvement in the anti-Muslim pogrom of February 2020. His lawyers have argued in the court that the former JNU student leader had been falsely implicated in the matter by the investigating agency on account of ‘political vendetta to muzzle the dissent.’