Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has launched a brutal attack on BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, calling him a ‘traitor’ and ‘shameless’ man. This was after Somaiya fled from the sight of reporters as they posed uncomfortable questions about the alleged swindling of Rs. 57 crore that he had collected to save INS Vikrant.



In the video shared by ABP Majha, Somaiya was seen fleeing from the press conference venue before quickly locking himself inside his car. The reporters kept asking him about the allegation of the misappropriation of Rs. 57 crore. But, Somaiya refused to answer any of those questions.

Sharing the video, Raut wrote, “Kiritji … what did you do with the money? No answer. Fled the press conference. Traitor, Shameless man.”

Raut also tagged Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in his tweet. This was after the Mumbai Police filed a criminal case against Somaiya, his son Neil and others based on the complaint from an Indian army veteran. Somaiya has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

Somaiya is accused of collecting Rs. 57 crore to save INS Vikrant, which was decommissioned in 1997. The aircraft carrier, which played a key role India’s war against Pakistan in 1971, was sold in an online auction in 2014 before being scrapped the same year.

According to an Indian army veteran, Somaiya had started a crowdfunding campaign to save INS Vikrant, adding that he too had given donations.

This is not the only trouble for the Somaiyas in Mumbai. Last month, Sanjay Raut had issued a chilling warning to Somaiya and son Neil Somaiya for their alleged involvement in the PMC Bank scam. Speaking to reporters, Raut said that the father-son duo will soon be jailed.

“Mark my words…I repeat: baap beta jail jayenge. Period. And rest assured, apart from baap & beta, three central agency officials and their vasuli agents will also go behind bars. Maharashtra jhukega nahi!” Raut had tweeted.

The Mumbai Police had arrested the father-son promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in 2019 after they were accused of defaulting on a loan of Rs 6,500 crore owed to the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. The company owned by Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan reportedly sponsored Kolkata Knight Riders – an IPL cricket team owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was the organiser of a glorious Mumbai fashion event, HDIL Couture Week India and also had stakes in Adhikari Brothers’ firms and Hindi news channel Live India.