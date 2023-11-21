“She started screaming and crying”: Woman groped in crowded Bengaluru Metro, friend shares story seeking justice

In a harrowing development, a woman was groped in a crowded Bengaluru Metro on Monday. The victim’s friend took to social media to share her harrowing experience.



The friend wrote on Reddit, “Hey everyone. Today.. my friend, who usually takes the bus to college, decided to take the metro instead. Around 8:50 AM at Majestic, the metro was extremely overcrowded, much more than usual, with a lot of pushing. Even the lady responsible for managing passenger flow let an unusually large number of people into the train at once. After a while, my friend began to feel very uncomfortable. She soon realized that a man in a red shirt, standing right behind her, was touching and grabbing her from the back. She could literally feel his nails.”

According to the Reddit user, her friend didn’t first realise ‘what was happening.’ The alleged perpetrator ran away the moment the woman turned around to confront the monster.

“She started screaming and crying for help, but nobody seemed to care. Now, I am ready to do whatever it takes to destroy that asshole & tarnish him for life. Can someone please guide me on how to do this? Are there CCTV cameras inside the metro or at the station? Where can I access the footage? Please help me,” the victim’s friend wrote.

According to the friend, the victim is traumatised and she was helpless.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Hi, I work in this organization. If you file a compliant action will be taken because Metro is full under cctv surveillance and tweet the compaint by tagging @cpronammametro. Next anyone face this just contact station manager he will provide how action can be taken.”

Another commented, “If OP contacts me I can’t do anything other than the procedure laid down by BMRCL. For CCTV footage either from the Station or inside the metro OP has to file an FIR and come with the date and time and probable coach number. Footage can’t be given to the public other than for investigation purposes.

“From my experience, if OP Frnd has shown some restraint movement to molester and molestor continued doing the same in the video it would qualify for a legal fight orelse Molestor would say it was crowded and an act was not intended.”

One user wrote, “CCTV is available. But you might need to jump through some hoops to get access. Someone else tagged St broseph, so i dont wanna repeat and spam his notifications. He might be able to help you figure out how to gain access. But i do know the cctv coverage is quitr extensive.

“On another note, there are other responses talking about being around and comforting your friend. While thats good too, these arent exclusive. Fight the good fight. While you are outraged on your friend’s behalf, you are also, very rightfully, outraged on behalf of all of us as a society. You’re acting for your friend, but also for everyone. For you and for me. Fight on!”