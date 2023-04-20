Shawwal Moon Sighting LIVE: Saudi Arabia confirms sighting of Eid moon

Muslims across the world have been observing Ramadan fasts in their Holy month and today happens to be the 29th fast in most parts of the world. People in India have been completed 28 fasts as they started a day later. But those living in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar and across the middle-east have completed 29th day of fasting and are eagerly waiting for the news on the moon sighting. Shawwal Moon Sighting LIVE news from Saudi Arabia suggests that news could be imminent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of Eid moon, meaning that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the kingdom on Friday.

Many European countries such as the United Kingdom too follow Saudi Arabia and the news of moon sighting from the Islamic kingdom mean that even Great Britain will celebrate the festival on Friday.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court had urged people to actively look for the Shawwal moon and report it to the local court after they’ve sighted the moon to register their testimony.

Other reports said that the moon–sighting committee in the UAE had invited all Muslims in to ‘sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening.’