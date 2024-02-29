Shajahan Sheikh, absconding Trinamool leader from Sandeshkhali arrested

Police in West Bengal say that they have arrested the absconding Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali, Shajahan Sheikh. He has been accused of committing sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhal.



According to reports, he was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding.

After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen was quoted by ANI as saying, “His arrest proves that our government follows ‘rajdharma’ in an administrative manner. We had taken action against Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick, and similarly, we have taken action against Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar and now Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested.

“Abhishek Banerjee had said that the Police were unable to arrest him due to the court’s stay order. He has been arrested within 3-4 days of the removal of the stay order. On one side, accused leaders openly move in BJP-ruled states and on the other side our administration doesn’t spare accused TMC leaders if there is evidence against them. BJP should learn ‘rajdharma’ from the TMC.”