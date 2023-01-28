Reason For Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter Jets Crash: One pilot killed as videos from crash scene go viral

The Indian Air Force on Saturday said that two Air Force fighter jets namely Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 crashed during a training exercise in Madhya Pradesh. One pilot is reported to have died in the crash. The incident took place near Gwalior. The IAF is investigating the reason for Sukhoi, Mirage fighter jets crash. Meanwhile, videos from crash scene have gone viral on social media.

The IAF tweeted, “Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.”

According to reports, while Sukhoi had two pilots, there was only one pilot in the Mirage. Both pilots on the Sukhoi managed to eject. Both of them were later taken to a hospital in a chopper.

Videos shared by users on social media showed debris on the ground.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, “The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kailaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe..”

मुरैना के कैलारस के पास वायुसेना के सुखोई-30 और मिराज-2000 विमानों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है। मैंने स्थानीय प्रशासन को त्वरित बचाव एवं राहत कार्य में वायुसेना के सहयोग के निर्देश दिए हैं। विमानों के पायलट के सुरक्षित होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 28, 2023

The news of the crash stunned netizens who reacted in shock.

Update : Clearing the Confusion Over Bharatpur & Morena Crash. There was one crash and 2 fighters. Sukhoi & Mirage. Wreckage found in both Morena & Bharatpur is from same crash. They are barely are few minutes flying distance away. pic.twitter.com/aJkJjMbe4S — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) January 28, 2023

One aircraft is believed to have gone down 100 kms away in Rajasthan.