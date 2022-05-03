Non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray by Maharashtra court

A Maharashtra court has issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a 14-year-old case.



Thackeray was booked for making hate speeches under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) in 2008.

Quoting Assistant Public Prosecutor Jyoti Patil, news agency PTI reported that, while issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district directed Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

The judge, the report added, also issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively. Both of them had allegedly failed to appear before the relevant authorities in the case.

The MNS has accused the Maharashtra government of vendetta saying that their leader was being hounded for raising the issue of loudspeakers in mosques.

Thackeray had threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if the use of loudspeakers for Azaan was not stopped.