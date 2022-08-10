Nitish Kumar to take as Bihar CM today, Tejashwi Yadav his deputy

Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar chief minister today with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav being his deputy. This is after Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP citing feedback from his MLAs.

The new government will comprise Janata Dal-United, the RJD and other smaller opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s former alliance partner, the BJP, has staged protests across the state against the new formation of the government. One BJP leader said that the people of Bihar will not forgive Nitish Kumar, calling his action as a ‘great betrayal.’

Nitish Kumar had won the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP in 2020. But, his party was reduced to a junior alliance partner after the polls with the BJP winning more seats.

He had fought elections with the Congress and the RJD in 2015 to form a government. But, he parted ways later to form an alliance with the Hindutva party.