NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that he had tested positive for coronavirus but there was ‘no cause for concern.’

Sharad Pawar
File photo

Pawar tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.”

Several Indian politicians cutting across party lines have wished Pawar a speedy recovery. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “I pray for your speedy recovery
@PawarSpeaks Ji.”

Actor Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir.” Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat wrote, “Wishing you a quick and complete recovery
@PawarSpeaks ji Take care and Get well soon.”

Earlier Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had tested positive for the virus.

