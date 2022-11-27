Morocco rock Belgium’s boat in World Cup, Keysher Fuller’s goal stuns Japan against Costa Rica

Morocco’s Abdelhamid Sabiri on Sunday scored a brilliant goal to rock Belgium’s boat in the Fifa World Cup being played in Qatar. In another match, Japan were stunned by Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller, whose lone goal helped his side pull off a shock win against the Asian side.

Sabiri gave Morocco the lead 73rd minute before Zakaria Aboukhlal made it 2-0 in the injury time after the 90th minute of the match.

Belgium’s defeat against Morocco assumes significance given that they have some of the most celebrated footballers in the team. Their globally famous stars include Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois among others.

As for Morrocco, which has Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, experts appeared unanimous in declaring them the better side in today’s match.

In an earlier match today, Japan were stunned by Costa Rica in their second match of the comp[etition. Their defeat came as a shock since the Asian side had stunned Germany in their first match with a shock defeat.

Germany and Spain will lock horns in another match today. A defeat against Spain will mean that Germany will be effectively out of the World Cup.