Mitchell Marsh and David Warner added 144 runs for the second wicket on Wednesday to script an emphatic IPL win for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals made 160-6 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals achieved the target by losing just two wickets. Their win assumed significance given that they had lost their first wicket when the team’s total was zero.

Mitchel made 89 in 62 balls, while Warner remained unbeaten at 52 from 41 balls.