Mamata Banerjee becomes another chief minister, who thinks corona becomes active in night; West Bengal government shuts schools, colleges amidst fresh COVID restrictions

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus implying that the virus travels during the night. The government headed by Mamata Banerjee joined the list of those already making similar announcements across India.

Under the new guidelines, schools and colleges have been shut till further notice. Only administrative services will be permitted with 50% of employees present at any given time.

All government and private offices including public undertakings will function with half capacity as the government asked offices to encourage work-from-home.

Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons and wellness centres will remain closed till further order.

The government has also announced the closure of entertainment parks, zoos and other tourist places. Shopping malls and market complexes may function with a restricted entry of people. They will not be allowed to operate after 10 PM.

Restaurants and bars too can only entertain customers with 50% seating capacity until 10 PM.

Cinema halls and theatres can operate with 50% seating capacity until 10 PM because government experts think coronavirus may strike people with full force after that time.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend marriage functions while no more than 20 people can attend funeral/burial services.

Local trains and Metro train services can operate with 50% seating capacity. Movement of people, vehicles and public gatherings are banned between 10 PM and 5 AM.