Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results LIVE: Congress-led INDIA registers emphatic performance, BJP unlikely to get majority

In a significant twist, the BJP on Tuesday looked unlikely to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha as the Congress-led INDIA coalition appeared set to register an emphatic performance.



As of now, the INDIA coalition was leading on 225 seats while the BJP-led NDA was leading on 300 seats in the 543-seat parliament. A coalition or a party needs just 273 for a simple majority.

The development has come as a huge blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was hoping to cross 400 seats and enjoy a two-third majority in the parliament.

This year’s Lok Sabha polls were conducted in seven phases over a period of 50 days.

KEY DEVELOPMENT: