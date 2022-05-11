‘Lakshman Rekha’ warning by Narendra Modi’s minister after Supreme Court stays draconian sedition law

A senior cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a ‘lakshman rekha’ warning after the Supreme Court stayed the draconian sedition law.

“…We respect the court and its independence. But there’s a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told reports, according to NDTV.

Ironically Rijiju is the law minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Rijiju added, “We respect each other, the court should respect government, legislature, so as government should also respect court. We have clear demarcation of boundary and that Lakshman Rekha should not be crossed by anybody.

A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had earlier directed the government to keep Section 124A in abeyance till the review of the law is complete by the central government. The court, according to the Bar and Bench website, also asked governments to not continue with investigation or take coercive steps in all pending cases of sedition till the government’s exercise is complete.

According to Union Home Ministry, as reported by news agency PTI, a total of 326 cases were registered in the country under the sedition law between 2014 and 2019. However, only six persons were convicted. BJP-ruled Assam topped the list with 54 cases but not a single person was convicted.